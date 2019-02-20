Silver alert

A silver alert has been issued for a missing Winston-Salem woman, and authorities believe she may be in the Kernersville area.

Winston-Salem police are looking for 30-year-old Kristen McNeal, who is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

According to the alert, McNeal was last seen Sunday, Feb. 17 at approximately 1 p.m. on Winter Hue Street in Winston-Salem. Police say she left in a 1989 white Oldsmobile with a black hood. The license plate number is DCN-1576. Authorities do not know where McNeal was going when she left, but noted in the alert that she could be here locally.

McNeal is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She was reportedly wearing a white, long-sleeve shirt, black leggings and pink and black shoes.

Anyone who knows McNeal’s whereabouts is asked to call Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.