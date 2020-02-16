Shuler

Walkertown – Mr. Wilson “Sonny” Shuler, Jr. went to be with his Lord Sunday, February 16, 2020. He was born March 25, 1936 in Davidson County to the late Wilson and Ruby Hilliard Shuler. Mr. Shuler was a long-standing member of the Stokesdale and Walkertown communities. Mr. Shuler attended Pilot High School in Thomasville, and later graduated from Greensboro College. Bro Wilson retired from SunTrust Bank of Stokesdale, NC and was a veteran of the National Guard. After retirement, he gave willingly, serving the Lord as a faithful member of Gospel Light Baptist Church, and graciously participated in the Gospel Light Baptist Church Bus Ministry for thirty years. Bro. Wilson was actively involved with the Gideons International Ministry for over forty years. In addition to his parents, Mr. Shuler was preceded in death his sister, Patti Davis.

A remarkable husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Bro. Wilson is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Mary Frances Black Shuler; his cherished three children, Debra (Jimmy) Lester of Deatsville, AL, Jeff (Greta) Shuler and Kim (Tony) Whitt both of Kernersville, eight treasured grandchildren, Ashly, Amber, Amanda, Jason, Justin, Jordan, Kayla, Matthew and twelve great grandchildren, Carleigh, Ansleigh, Brantley, Carter, Chloe, Easton, Colson, Kathryn, Ethan, Zoe, Lilly, and Lexie.

A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Gospel Light Baptist Church with Dr. Matt Morrison, Rev. Frank Shumate, Mr. Jeff Shuler, grandson, Jason Shuler, and Bro. James Lester officiating. Entombment will follow in Gardens of Memory Mausoleum Chapel in Walkertown. The family will receive friends from 11:00 – 12:45 PM prior to the service at the church.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Amedysis Hospice of Burlington special staff, Marvin, Rachael, Devonna, and Resheda, and a very special thanks to his caregiver, JoAnna Smith for her excellent care.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Gospel Light Baptist Church Bus Ministry 890 Walkertown-Guthrie Rd. Winston-Salem, NC 27101.

Online Condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.