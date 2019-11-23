Shore

Kernersville – Mrs. Miron Menette Sellers Shore passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 at her home. She was born in Barbour County, Alabama on July 17, 1926 to the late Gusty Garfield and Della Rogers Sellers. Miron never met a stranger, she loved everyone, especially her church family. She was a longtime member of Main Street Baptist Church. She loved to watch her favorite tv shows, her soap operas. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her two brothers, and three sisters.

Surviving are her loving husband; Ted Shore, a daughter, Nancy and husband David Murray, two sons, Bobby Tew of Dothan, AL., and Randall and wife Jeanine Tew of Headland, AL, four grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren, and many special nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Walter Overman officiating. Burial will follow in Eastlawn Gardens of Memory in Kernersville. The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 10:45 AM prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com