Mr. Timothy Albert Shore of Kernersville died unexpectedly Wednesday the 18th of March. Mr. Shore is the devoted son of the late James Albert Shore of Kernersville. He is survived by his mother, Alice J. Shore, his brothers, Jimmy Wayne Shore of Winston-Salem and Keith Shore of Kernersville. He is also survived by his special cousin, Mark Peeples.

A devoted son, brother and friend he will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him

A private funeral is planned.

Memorials may be submitted to the charity of your choice.