On Wednesday, December 19, children in the community had the chance to purchase Christmas gifts for themselves with officers from the Kernersville Police Department through their Shop with a Cop program.
For more, see the Tuesday, December 25, 2018 edition.
Shop with a Cop
On Wednesday, December 19, children in the community had the chance to purchase Christmas gifts for themselves with officers from the Kernersville Police Department through their Shop with a Cop program.
Previous post: Public notice
Next post: Campaign coordinator