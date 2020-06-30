Shop to Stop Domestic Violence

Shop to Stop Domestic Violence is a fundraiser during the month of July to benefit Next Step Ministries (NSM), a non-profit organization dedicated to providing refuge, advocacy, and education to survivors of domestic violence and the broader community.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic closing non-essential retail stores, the NSM Thrift Store, which offsets more than 50% of their operating needs, was closed for more than nine weeks. However, the NSM safe house and victim advocates have continued providing essential services to their victims of domestic violence.

For more, see the Tuesday, June 30, 2020 edition.