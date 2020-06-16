Shooting

The Kernersville Police Department (KPD) responded to two separate incidents over the weekend involving the discharge of a firearm, with one resulting in an accidental shooting.

The first occurred Saturday, June 13 at approximately 11:30 p.m. when officers responded to 401 North Main Street in reference to a fight in progress. Upon arrival, police reportedly identified Benjamin Jerome Martin as one of the offenders involved.

According to police, Martin, who police alleged was intoxicated at the time, refused to comply with requests from officers on the scene and was arrested as a result. Police said Martin’s father, identified in a KPD news release as Jimmy Jerome Martin, interfered with the arrest, assaulting an officer in the process.

