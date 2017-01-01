Shooting

Officers with the Kernersville Police Department (KPD) responded to 104 Linville Springs Rd. in reference to a shooting at approximately 7 p.m. on Monday night. Oct. 7.

According to a KPD news release, officers located two subjects suffering from gunshot wounds upon their arrival on the scene. Both parties were transported to a local hospital by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries. At the time of the news release, officials with the KPD said they were not searching for any suspects in the case.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the KPD at 336-996-3177.