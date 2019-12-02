Shields

Kernersville – Mr. Douglas Brantson Shields, 56, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born on February 24, 1963 in Forsyth County to William David and Mary Stanley Shields, Jr. He was a lifetime resident of Kernersville, NC. Doug was a graduate of East Forsyth High School in Kernersville where he was a stellar athlete and later taught and coached multiple sports. Doug received his degree from High Point University where he played baseball. He was an avid golfer and played often with his lifelong friends from Kernersville. Doug was a Branch Manager for Associated Scaffolding in Greensboro. He was employed there for 21 years. Doug was known for his sense of humor and caring heart for his three treasured daughters and their friends. He was an excellent cook and often prepared meals for friends of his children. Doug developed lifelong friends and he cherished his relationship with each of them. He was preceded in death by his parents. Doug is survived by three daughters, Vandon Sharpe (husband, Cliff) of Smithfield, NC, Tatum Shields of Greenville, NC, and Faith Shields, of Kernersville, NC, as well as their mother, Tammie Fish; two granddaughters, Scarlett and Reese Sharpe. Other survivors include, his sister, Mary “Kitty” Paroda of Kernersville, NC; and a nephew, Kevin Chilton of Holly Springs, NC. Doug always expressed his appreciation for Karina Athens and her mother, Lana, as well as teachers, for their love and support for his daughter, Faith. A funeral service for Doug will be held at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Pastor Tim Snow officiating. Burial will follow the service at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:45 pm prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cerebral Palsy Foundation at 3 Columbus Circle, 15th Floor, New York, NY 10019. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.