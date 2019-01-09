Shepperson

Kernersville – Madeline Delois Hamlin Shepperson lost her courageous fight against cancer on January 2, 2019, surrounded by her family at Kernersville Medical Center.

Born September 14, 1949, she was the youngest of 3 children to the late Samuel L. and Sarah E. Hamlin. Madeline pursued her education with a Bachelor’s in Psychology from Hollins College and a Master’s in Psychology from Catholic University. After spending many years as a School Psychologist for the Alexandria, VA school system, she ventured out as an entrepreneur in 1986, opening a quilt supply store, Quilt-N-Stuff, in Alexandria. After 20 successful years, Madeline decided to close her business in 2006, moving back to NC to take care of her mother, and eventually making a new home in Kernersville. Madeline took an active role in her new community, serving as a board member of the Kernersville Museum and various local quilt guilds.

Madeline is survived by her daughter Dawn Shepperson Lathrop (Jason) of Tampa, FL; son, Michael Vincent Shepperson of Kernersville, NC; grandson, Xavier Aries Shepperson; sister, Mona Hamlin Martin (Eddie) of Morrow, GA; brother, Sam L. Hamlin Jr. (Marie) of McLeansville, NC; two aunts; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Madeline’s life will be held from 12:00noon until 2:00pm Saturday January 12, 2019 at the Russell Funeral Home Chapel, 822 Carl Russell Avenue, Winston Salem, NC 27101. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com.