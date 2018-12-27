As part of a three-phase plan development, Shady Grove Wesleyan Church in Colfax has built an addition of multipurpose classrooms and a children’s area and kitchen to their church.
Bob Beaver, building committee chair member and construction liaison for the church, explained that in 2000 they developed a three-phase plan. Phase 1 was constructed in 2001 and included a sanctuary and Sunday school classrooms. This latest phase opened in October and is connected to Phase 1.
For more, see the Thursday, December 27, 2018 edition.
Shady Grove Wesleyan expansion
