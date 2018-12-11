Sewer rate settlement

Residents in outlying areas of Kernersville still waiting on refund checks from the recent sewer rate lawsuit settlement should be getting their checks in the mail soon. That’s the word from Town officials after some in previously annexed areas were left off a list of refund recipients this past summer, but added more recently. If you have additional questions, you can call the Class Administrator at 1 (888) 292-1832 or write to the Class Administrator: Fasano v. Town of Kernersville, c/o GCG, P.O. Box 10566, Dublin, OH 43017-7266.

Do not contact the court or the clerk’s office concerning this case.

