Sewer rate hearing

July 30, 2018

The final approval hearing for the settlement in a sewer rate lawsuit against the Town of Kernersville and the City/County Utilities Commission (CCUC) will be held Friday morning at Town Hall beginning at 9:30 a.m. Superior Judge Edwin G. Wilson, Jr., will preside over the proceedings.
For more, see the Thursday, July 26, 2018 edition.

