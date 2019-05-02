Settlement reached

An undisclosed settlement has been reached in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the parents of an 11-year-old boy from Kernersville who died after being struck by a vehicle while trying to catch his school bus more than six years ago.

Attorney David Hough filed a voluntary dismissal with prejudice in Forsyth Superior Court on April 2 on behalf of Odina and Norris Wesley, the parents of Hasani Wesley, bringing an end to civil proceedings against Billy Roger Bailey, the driver who hit Hasani on that fateful morning. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, April 27 & 28, 2019 edition.