Setliff named president of FMC

Novant Health has announced that Chad Setliff will be the new president and chief operating officer at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

Setliff, who begins in the new role on Aug. 12, most recently served as president and chief operating officer of both Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Clemmons Medical Center. Before that, he was president and COO of Novant Health Medical Park Hospital in Winston-Salem. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, July 21 & 22, 2018 edition.