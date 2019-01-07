Having dreamed of serving in the Peace Corps since she was a young girl, Kernersville resident Heather Szaro committed two years of her life to help villagers in Monges Paso in South Central Paraguay using her knowledge in agriculture and bringing back with her a lifetime worth of knowledge and wisdom.
Serving in the Peace Corps
