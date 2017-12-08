During the Chamber of Commerce’s 49th Annual Banquet held on Monday, November 13, Doug Kiger was presented with the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce’s Joan and Lee Hope Impact Award for his impact on the youth in the Kernersville community.
For more, see the Tuesday, December 5, 2017 edition.
Service to youth
During the Chamber of Commerce’s 49th Annual Banquet held on Monday, November 13, Doug Kiger was presented with the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce’s Joan and Lee Hope Impact Award for his impact on the youth in the Kernersville community.
Previous post: Supporter’s challenge
Next post: New HR manager