With the Kernersville Branch Library having moved to their new location, many people have questioned what would happen to the Senior Center and, according to Senior Center Director Lisa Miller, they are staying put at the former library location.
“The Senior Center will be staying and we’ll have the same hours,” she said. “Nothing has changed.”
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, December 29 & 30, 2018 edition.
Senior Center location
