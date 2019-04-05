Senate Bill 5

Senator Joyce Krawiec currently serves in the North Carolina General Assembly as a Republican for State Senate District 31, covering areas of Davie and Forsyth counties.

She is the primary sponsor of Senate Bill (SB) 5, “Building North Carolina’s Future,” which strives to add funding to public school systems and community colleges in the state on a pay as you go basis.

