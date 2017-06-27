The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners effectively said thanks, but no thanks on Thursday to inclusion in proposed legislation that would create a four-county pilot program allowing local municipalities to compete with newspapers for legal advertising.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, June 24 & 25, 2017 edition.
Senate Bill 343
The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners effectively said thanks, but no thanks on Thursday to inclusion in proposed legislation that would create a four-county pilot program allowing local municipalities to compete with newspapers for legal advertising.
Previous post: Paul Ciener Blood Drive
Next post: Sharing art with others