Sebastian

Mr. William Earl Sebastian (“Sebo”), 89, of Kernersville passed away at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital on Friday, December 20, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born in Winston-Salem on March 14, 1930, to the late Major Sebastian and Earlie Leonard Sebastian. In 1951, Bill entered the US Army after receiving this draft notice on Christmas Eve, 1950. He served in the 31st infantry division and served in Germany. He loved to play golf, watch the Atlanta Braves, and design and build projects around his home. In his free time, Bill enjoyed telling his “war stories” as he reflected on his past experiences. He worked for Piedmont Airlines for thirty-two years and Bendix as a consultant after retirement. In 1992, he was awarded the prestigious VOLARE Award by the Airline Avionics Institute. He dearly loved and was loved by his family, friends and his church.

In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his son, Michael “Butch” Sebastian and brother, Homer Sebastian. Left to cherish his memory is wife of 37 years, Deborah; son, Scott Williams and wife Kim; daughters, Linda Sebastian, Pamela Banks and husband Max; five grandchildren, Michael, Travis, Carly, Jackson, and Jayden; Father-in-Law Harold Stone, Sister-in-Law Karen Stone, Brother-in-Law Brian Stone and wife Cathy, Brother-in-Law Harold Stone and wife Vicky.

Visitation will be held 1:00PM Thursday, December 26th, 2019 followed by a service at 2:00 PM at Pine Grove United Methodist Church, 1018 Piney Grove Rd, Kernersville NC 27284, officiated by Rev. Will Van Wieren. In Leu of flower the family would like donations to me made to Pine Grove United Methodist Church.