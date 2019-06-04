Search ends

While the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) has ended its search for what they believed might have been a body possibly dumped in a field on Ogden School Road, officials with the FCSO say investigators are continuing to look into other leads related to the case.

FCSO Public Relations Officer Christina Howell said investigators concluded what appeared to be an extensive search of the property on Wednesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. without finding either a body or evidence of any crime on the site, this after three days of searches utilizing forensic experts, cadaver dogs and heavy equipment. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, June 1 & 2, 2019 edition.