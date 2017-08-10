Weather Forecast | Weather Maps

Scott Alderman returns to KFRD

August 10, 2017

Upon acceptance of the deputy chief of Support Services position at the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department, Scott Alderman has returned to the very place where his full-time career began. As the deputy chief of Support Services, Alderman will also serve as Kernersville’s fire marshal.
