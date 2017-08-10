Upon acceptance of the deputy chief of Support Services position at the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department, Scott Alderman has returned to the very place where his full-time career began. As the deputy chief of Support Services, Alderman will also serve as Kernersville’s fire marshal.
For more, see the Thursday, August 10, 2017 edition.
Scott Alderman returns to KFRD
Upon acceptance of the deputy chief of Support Services position at the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department, Scott Alderman has returned to the very place where his full-time career began. As the deputy chief of Support Services, Alderman will also serve as Kernersville’s fire marshal.
