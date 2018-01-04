Scott

Cara LeAnne Hankins Scott, 52, passed away Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at her home. Cara was born on August 14, 1965 in Guilford County to Steve Hankins and Janet Godwin Elkins. Cara was raised by her aunt and uncle, Genela and Vernell McCraw. Cara loved being with her family and loved to cook, entertain and attend soccer games. She never met a stranger and always had a good heart.

Cara was preceded in death by her uncle, Vernell McCraw. Surviving are her husband, Stewart W. Scott; two children, Garrett W. Scott and Lydia M. Scott; siblings, Jason Elkins, Jimmy Hankins, Ivy Garrett, Shelley Miller, Ty McCraw and Mark McCraw; her aunt, Genela McCraw; and her parents, Steve Hankins and Janet Elkins.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 6, 2018 at Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel with Pastor Todd Crum officiating. Private burial will be at Lakeview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, January 5, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Brenner’s Children Hospital, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Medical Center Boulevard, Winston-Salem, NC 27157. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.