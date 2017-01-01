School volunteer arrested

A former Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools volunteer at East Forsyth High School has been charged with crimes involving inappropriate interactions with a student.

According to the Kernersville Police Department, Shonte Devon Watts, 43, was charged Friday with one count of indecent liberties with a student and three counts of disseminating material harmful to a minor. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, September 7 & 8, 2019 edition.