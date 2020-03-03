The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education heard more about how hundreds of thousands of dollars in state grant and 2016 bond funds will be used to improve school safety equipment throughout the district.
For more, see the Tuesday, March 3, 2020 edition.
School security
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education heard more about how hundreds of thousands of dollars in state grant and 2016 bond funds will be used to improve school safety equipment throughout the district.
Previous post: Foundation grant
Next post: Man sentenced for impersonating LEO