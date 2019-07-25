School projects

Construction crews working for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WS/FCS) have been busy this summer with a number of capital projects, not the least of which is one taking place at Kernersville Elementary School. When students return to school in August, they will have a completely renovated kitchen that entails a total kitchen upgrade, said Darrell Walker, assistant superintendent of operations for WS/FCS.

For more, see the Thursday, July 25, 2019 edition.