Kernersville area schools either improved or held their own when it comes to student growth and achievement during the 2018-19 school year.
The N.C. Department of Public Instruction released the 2018-19 School Performance Grades on September 4. Although school officials described much of last year’s data as “flat,” WS/FCS did show some increases in all areas of state-mandated accountability factors, something that encouraged new WS/FCS Superintendent Dr. Angela Hairston. For more, see the Tuesday, September 17, 2019 edition.
School grades
Kernersville area schools either improved or held their own when it comes to student growth and achievement during the 2018-19 school year.
Previous post: Increased patrolling
Next post: Smith