School grades

Kernersville area schools either improved or held their own when it comes to student growth and achievement during the 2018-19 school year.

The N.C. Department of Public Instruction released the 2018-19 School Performance Grades on September 4. Although school officials described much of last year’s data as “flat,” WS/FCS did show some increases in all areas of state-mandated accountability factors, something that encouraged new WS/FCS Superintendent Dr. Angela Hairston. For more, see the Tuesday, September 17, 2019 edition.