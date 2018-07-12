Motorists passing by Southeast Middle School on Old Salem Road have probably noticed that construction crews have begun demolishing the front parking lot. The construction is just one of numerous 2016 school bond projects now underway throughout the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WS/FCS) district over the summer months.
For more, see the Thursday, July 12, 2018 edition.
School construction
