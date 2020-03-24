In a new round of executive orders, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper extended the length of time public schools will be closed across the state and further limited the number of people who can safely – and legally – gather publicly.
On Monday, Cooper announced public school closures in the state would remain in effect until May 15, more than six weeks longer than originally anticipated. For more, see the Tuesday, March 24, 2020 edition.
School closures
