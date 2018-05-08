School budget

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education has approved a $493.8 million preliminary budget for the 2018-19 school year, and district officials will present the request to county commissioners on Thursday.

According to Kim Slusher, chief financial officer for the district, the budget proposal does not include federal dollars, which won’t be made available until much later, and closes up a $16,600 shortfall using some technology material that can be applied to state textbooks.

For more, see the Tuesday, May 8, 2018 edition.