School board candidates

Regardless of how many incumbents win re-election in Tuesday’s election for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education, there will be several first term members when the next board is seated after the departure of three and the loss of one in last May’s primary races. Two of the races are on the Kernersville ballot.

For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, November 3 & 4, 2018 edition.