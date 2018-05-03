School Board candidates

In the District 2 Republican primary for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Board, five candidates are seeking four spots on the November ballot. Incumbents Dana Caudill Jones, Lori Goins Clark, Lida Calvert Hayes and David Singletary have all filed for re-election, each seeking a second term, while challenger Leah Crowley has also thrown her hat into the ring. The four prevailing candidates will go on to face Democrats Marilynn Baker and Rebecca Nussbaum in November. For more, see the Thursday, May 3, 2018 edition.