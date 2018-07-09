North Carolina’s State Bureau of Investigation has announced that the agency will pay $2,000 to anyone who can identify one of three suspects believed to be involved in a murder that occurred at a Kernersville apartment complex on June 23.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, July 7 & 8, 2018 edition.
SBI offering reward
