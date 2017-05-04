State Treasurer Dale Folwell held his second monthly Ask Me Anything teleconference on April 21 and noted that his office is well on its way to meeting his goal to save the state $100 million.
For more, see the Tuesday, May 2, 2017 edition.
Saving tax dollars
State Treasurer Dale Folwell held his second monthly Ask Me Anything teleconference on April 21 and noted that his office is well on its way to meeting his goal to save the state $100 million.
Previous post: The Shepherd’s Center golf tournament
Next post: Ciener Garden donation