Sapp

We were richly blessed with the life of Evelyn Marie Patterson Sapp for 94 years. She passed to her heavenly home on August 9, 2019 at Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community.

Evelyn was born in Forsyth County on May 28, 1925 to Ivory Weisner Patterson and James William Patterson. Her older brother (deceased) was Charles D. Patterson. After graduating from Griffith High School she went to work for RJ Reynolds Tobacco Co. as a payroll clerk in several different tobacco offices until she retired in 1982. She married the love of her life, Gerald Wayne “Buddy” Sapp on June 21, 1947. She missed Buddy terribly since his passing in February 2012. They had a wonderful, long and happy marriage. Their son, Gerald Wayne Sapp, Jr. and his wife Terri whom Evelyn loved as her own daughter of Kernersville are thankful for the legacy Evelyn and Buddy passed to them and their grandchildren. Evelyn is also survived by grandson Daniel Wayne Sapp of Brevard, NC and granddaughter Meredith Sapp McCay and husband Kyle of Winston-Salem and was so excited about the upcoming arrival of her first great-grandchild. She also leaves several special nieces and nephews.

The celebration of Evelyn’s life will be on Wednesday, August 14th at 1:00pm at Sedge Garden United Methodist Church, 794 Sedge Garden Rd., Kernersville, NC. Visitation with the family will follow the service in the fellowship hall.

Evelyn’s family is so thankful for the love and care the entire family received at Arbor Acres by the wonderful staff in assisted living for 3 years and in skilled care for the last several weeks.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorials be directed to Arbor Acres, 1240 Arbor Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Phone #336-724-7921

Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com