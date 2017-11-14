Weather Forecast | Weather Maps

Salvation Army Angel Tree

November 14, 2017

The Salvation Army Angel Tree program will provide Christmas gifts to nearly 300 local children through its Kernersville Corps this holiday season, and for the first time, distribution will actually take place in Kernersville, officials announced this week.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, November 11 & 12, 2017 edition.

