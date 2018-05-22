Salvation Army advisory council

The Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem has announced the formation of an advisory council for the Kernersville Corps, with officers expected to be installed at the council’s first official meeting on Wednesday, May 23.

Salvation Army officials said the council’s creation is the result of Kernersville’s growth since the local satellite site was first established here in 2006.

