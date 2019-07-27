Sales tax

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ Board of Education is scheduled to address teacher supplements and how to pay for those during tonight’s board meeting after members of the district’s finance committee voted to support an increase to the county sales tax by a quarter-cent last week.

Revenues generated from the increase would go toward higher teacher supplements and other educational needs. The finance committee discussed the issue at a special-called meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 20, voting 3-1 to send the proposal to the full school board tonight. For more, see the Tuesday, July 27, 2019 edition.