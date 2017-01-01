Sales tax proposal

If voters approve a county wide quarter-cent sales tax increase, with proceeds understood to be going to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to pay for teacher supplements, what happens when a downturn in the economy causes those revenues to drop?

That’s what Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt wanted to know as the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners continued discussion on the matter Thursday ahead of a vote next week on whether or not to include the proposal on the 2020 presidential primary ballot. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, September 21 & 22, 2019 edition.