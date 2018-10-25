A ballot measure facing voters this November proposes increasing the local sales tax by a quarter-cent to offset the costs of new courtroom facilities in Forsyth County. Commissioner Don Martin prefers the sales tax solution over raising property taxes.
For more, see the Tuesday, October 23, 2018 edition.
Sales tax increase
