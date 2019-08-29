Sales tax discussion

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education discussed a proposal to support a measure that could see county commissioners place a quarter-cent sales tax increase on next year’s presidential primary ballot to help pay for teacher supplements and other educational needs, but not before the public weighed in on the proposal.

The issue first came up last week during a special called meeting of the district’s Finance Committee, which voted to present the proposal to the full school board this past Tuesday night. For more, see the Thursday, August 29, 2019 edition.