As members of the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department remain committed to firefighter safety, they have decided to expand their training division to include a full-time safety officer, and they have selected one of their veteran members to fill this new position.
Richard Coley, Jr. was named Safety/Training captain for the KFRD on January 2. For more, see the Thursday, January 18, 2018 edition.
Safety/Training captain
