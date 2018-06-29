Rutherford

Mrs. Michelle Maxey Rutherford, 48, passed away on June 26, 2018, at Forsyth Medical Center with her family by her side.

A celebration of Michelle’s life will be held 6:00PM Saturday, June 30, 2018, at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service Chapel with Rev. Dwight Sechrist and Evangelist Sandy Blackburn officiating.

Michelle was a very fun and loving mother to her three beautiful daughters. She enjoyed bowling, putting puzzles together, scrapbooking with her mother and spending time with her family. Michelle drove a school bus for over 20 years for Forsyth County school system and coordinated many trips for different schools.

Those left to cherish her memories include her loving husband of 30 years, Stanley “PJ” Rutherford Jr.; three daughters, Brandi, Ali and Bailey Rutherford; parents Donald Maxey and Emma McNeill; brother Tim Maxey, wife Shantae and their daughter Kayla; two step brothers; 11 step sisters, along with several nieces, and many extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends following the service at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Home.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Forsyth Medical Center Palliative Care Unit.

