Rutherford

Kathy Jane Rutherford, 53, of Kernersville went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday May 28, 2019.

Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held at Bible Revival Ministries Center in Kernersville on Saturday June 1, 2019 at 2:30PM with Rev. Bill Daniels officiating. The family will visit with friends prior to the service at the church on Saturday from 1:00PM to 2:30PM.

Kathy retired from Nike with over 26 years of service. She was dedicated to her church where she taught Sunday School and was a former secretary of the church. Kathy was a very caring daughter, mother, sister, and friend to all she met.

Survivors include her parents, Stanley Paul Rutherford and Rosemary Akers Rutherford of Kernersville; daughter, Emily Nichole Rutherford; grandson, Elijah Stanley Rutherford; brother, Stanley Paul “PJ” Rutherford, Jr.; and nieces, Brandi, Ali, and Bailey Rutherford.

Kathy is preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Michelle Rutherford; and her grandparents.

