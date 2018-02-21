Russell

Jerri Yvonne Fitzgerald Russell, 78, entered into heaven on Tuesday, February 20, 2018 from the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem.

Jerri was born November 29, 1939 in Guilford County to the late Ted Roosevelt Fitzgerald and Mary Pauline Owen Scott. Jerri’s husband of 24 years preceded her in death, Leon Russell

She lived in the Kernersville area for 36 years and formerly of Atlanta, GA and Jacksonville, FL. Jerri had a love for animals especially cats and birds. She liked to crochet, weave baskets and do crafting. She enjoyed pastel painting in Christian themes and these paintings could be seen around her house.

She volunteered at Crisis Control in Kernersville for 3 years. She was a member at Kernersville First Christian Church and worked in the church office for 2 years. She loving provided homecare for the elderly and was known to enjoy working puzzles.

Those who remain to cherish her memory are her children; Natalie Hendrix Pope of Welcome, Devin Ray Smith of Kernersville, Masten Scott Smith of Staley, two sisters; Judy Marie Reed of Franklinville and Debra Scott Pegg of Kernersville, eight grandchildren; Ashley, Joey, Collin, Casey, Megan, Blake, James, Ariel, three great grandchildren; Graylin, Ethan, Nicole and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held 1:00pm on Thursday, February 22, 2018 at Floral Garden Park Cemetery in High Point. The Reverend Dan Hipply will be officiating.

The family request in lieu of flowers memorials to be made to: Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27103.

Cumby Family Funeral Service is handling the arrangements.