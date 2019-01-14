Russ

Kernersville – Mrs. June Marie Miller Russ, 71, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at her residence. She was born on February 5, 1947 in Chicago, IL to Robert O. and Margaret T. Miller. June was the first Medical Social Worker in Columbia, South Carolina at Providence Hospital. She was a member of Community Lutheran Church in Summerfield. June was very active in the Kernersville New Comers Club. She was also an avid bridge player. June was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be greatly missed. June was proceeded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Charles F. Russ; two sons, Charles G. “Jerry” Russ (Jennifer) of California and Robert W. “Rob” Russ (Stefani) Missouri; and four grandchildren, Chris Russ, Baylee Russ, Blake Russ, and Chase Russ. The family would like to express their gratitude to Trellis Supportive Care, Summerstone Rehab, and Forsyth Medical Center for their care and support. A memorial service for June will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, January 17, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Pastor Chris Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 1:45 pm prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103; the ALS Association North Carolina Chapter, 4 North Blount Street, Suite 200, Raleigh, NC 27601; or a charity of one’s choosing. Online condolences may be made at www.Hayworth-Miller.com