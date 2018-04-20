Running for state Senate

Redrawn legislative districts for state Senate have resulted in two area incumbent candidates vying for the same District 31 seat in this year’s Republican primary. One of those candidates is state Senator Dan Barrett, who currently represents the citizens of Davie, Iredell and Rowan counties after being appointed to the District 34 seat of retiring legislator Andrew Brock in August of last year.

