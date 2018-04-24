Senator Joyce Krawiec is seeking re-election to the District 31 seat in the N.C. General Assembly she has held since first taking office in 2014. She faces a May 8 primary challenge from two fellow Republicans, one of whom is a sitting Senator himself after redistricting landed him in Krawiec’s district.
Running for state Senate
