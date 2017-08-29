Ruling upheld

The N.C. Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling in favor of a former Kernersville fire captain who was fired from his position with the Town in 2015 and now seeks a series of unredacted notes pertaining to his dismissal. Kernersville Town Manager Curtis Swisher said Wednesday afternoon that the Town was disappointed in the loss.

For more, see the Thursday, August 24, 2017 edition.